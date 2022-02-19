Probe continues into road accident that killed “vibrant and bubbly” teen

By Gemma Handy

[email protected]

Investigations into a road accident which killed a 16-year-old boy last month remain underway, police told Observer yesterday.

Charges are yet to be laid more than three weeks after Azorae Pennant of Roman Hill died after his bicycle was involved in a collision on Tyrells Main Road on January 26.

Police spokesman Inspector Frankie Thomas said the Traffic Department was continuing to probe the circumstances of the incident and that an update would be provided to the public in due course.

Meanwhile, the All Saints Secondary School student has been remembered by teachers and classmates as “vibrant and bubbly”. A statement on the school’s Facebook page paid tribute to one who “always brought the vybz to the class”.

Classmates paid tribute to the teen by decorating his desk at All Saints Secondary School (Facebook photo)

“He was a hard worker and always wanted to get his work correct. He will be remembered for his determination and laughter,” it said, adding, “We send sincere condolences to his family and friends. Sleep on our dear student.”

Teachers said they would miss the boy’s presence during lessons.

“He had the most interesting questions that kept you on your toes as a teacher. Troublesome but sweet,” one said.

Another posted a comment saying, “Azorae was always full of life during classes. His absence is felt and he will be missed.”

The teen was heading north along the busy highway shortly before 6.30pm on the night of the accident when a jeep travelling in the opposite direction went to make a right turn.

The boy apparently swerved to avoid it, colliding with the vehicle and losing control. He was thrown from his bike into the pathway of a pickup.

The child suffered severe injuries and was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead around an hour later.

Both drivers were warned of impending charges, in line with police procedure.

The incident triggered calls from both traffic police and the country’s Cycling Federation for motorists to show greater consideration to cyclists on the roads.