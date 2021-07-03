Private school students dominate top 100 G6NA list

Eleven-year-old Aliane Challenger of Grace Christian Academy has been named the top student for this year’s Grade Six National Assessment. She is pictured here with her family

By Carlena Knight

Private Primary school students dominated the Grade Six National Assessment (G6NA) top 100 list by securing 86 positions.

This means that only 14 of the 100 top scorers were from government schools.

Of that 86, Baptist Academy had 15 students and St Nicholas 14 while in the government section Five Islands Primary was deemed the top school with four top scorers, three of whom were males.

Jennings Primary, Sea View Farm Primary, and Mary E Pigott Primary each had two placements.

Despite that staggering difference, the overall performances of the 1,446 students who wrote the National Assessment this year were commendable in the two top levels compared to 2019 ’s sitting.

In level one, which is the section where students score the highest, 655 students or 46 percent — 388 females and 267 males were listed. This is an increase from 2019, where 601 students were named in that area.

In level two, 593 students scored in this area while in 2019 that figure was 577.

However, where the other two levels are concerned, there has been a slight increase as compared to 2019’s 168 to 181 in level three and 17 to 2019’s eight in level four.

In a breakdown of the four core subjects, there was also a slight improvement in Language Arts, Mathematics and Social Studies for students scoring 50 percent and above.

For Language Arts, 1,200 students passed while in 2019 that figure was 1,117. In Mathematics, 853 students scored above the set requirement while for this year that number moved to 890 and in Social Studies, 1,295 students earned a score above 50 percent for 2021 while 1,178 were listed.

Despite the dip, Director of Education Clare Browne while speaking yesterday at a press conference on the G6NA commended the students for their performances.

“In spite of the Covid context in which they functioned, they functioned diligently with determination and diligence and we certainly want to laud and applaud them for all their hard work and how they would have applied themselves and how they have climbed the ladder to this apex of success,” Browne said.

“In 2017, the percentage of students receiving acceptable grades was 84 percent. In 2018, it was 83 percent. in 2019, it jumped to 87, in 2020 there was no assessment and in 2021 it was 86 percent. I have to highlight that because in spite of remote learning and all the other things, the emotional trauma, the shutdown, all these challenges that our students had they still were able to rise above those challenges and to perform as well as they have done.”

Browne also thanked the teachers, parents and schools for their support as well.