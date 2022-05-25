Private radio stations agree to partner with state-of-the-art emergency programme

- Advertisement -

By Carlena Knight

[email protected]

The implementation of the CAP Radio programme is one step closer to fruition following a string of successful consultations for the CAP Radio Agreement.

The voluntary agreement is a legal document that is expected to be signed by multiple private radio stations here in Antigua and Barbuda that will allow the National Office of Disaster Services (NODS) to do interruptions on their stations.

This means, that when there is a disaster or emergency, NODS will be able to interrupt the programming on the radio stations for two-three minutes and broadcast the relevant information in a timely manner.

The process is similar to the CAP.APP that persons have on their handheld devices.

Consultations have previously been held with the private radio stations and NODS officials on several occasions, with the most recent meeting taking place on Tuesday morning to ensure that all the information is given and groups are fully aware of the role they have to play with this new state of the art technology, which could help to potentially save lives in the future.

That consultation seemed to have yielded the desired result, as several radio stations including Observer media have indicated their willingness to go forward with the programme.

The official signing is expected to take place some time next week and following that move, installation of the interrupts will take place.

A test run will also take place during that time.

Testing will then occur on the first Tuesday of every month, unless rescheduled by the private radio station.

Presently, ABS Radio and Television is the only media entity that already has the CAP framework in place.