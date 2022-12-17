Prisoners at His Majesty Prison sign petition requesting better conditions

- Advertisement -

Petition signed by inmates of His Majesty’s Prison

At least 164 inmates at His Majesty’s Prison (HMS) have signed a petition, citing their lack of access to basic necessities such as healthy food, drinkable water, clean living conditions without the presence of pests and modern and functional bathroom facilities.

They also spoke out on the lack of proper medical care and the treatment they receive from medical staff as well as from the superintendent and other workers at HMS.

They demanded that if the prison is not willing to feed them properly that they at least be given their cooking implements back and for officers to stop turning away food brought by their family members.