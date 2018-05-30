Prisoner on the run

May 30, 2018 OBSERVER Media Breaking No comments

Source: winnfm.com

Prison officials are looking for Paul Southwell, a prisoner who escaped some time today.
 
Residents are being asked to be on the lookout for the inmate who is dark in complexion and slimly built.
 
Initially, the prison authorities believed he had boarded the bus to be taken to the St. John’s Magistrates’ Court but, a subsequent check revealed he never did this and he could not be found.
 
The 27-year-old Potters man had been on remand since May 3.
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.