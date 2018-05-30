Prisoner on the run

Prison officials are looking for Paul Southwell, a prisoner who escaped some time today.

Residents are being asked to be on the lookout for the inmate who is dark in complexion and slimly built.

Initially, the prison authorities believed he had boarded the bus to be taken to the St. John’s Magistrates’ Court but, a subsequent check revealed he never did this and he could not be found.

The 27-year-old Potters man had been on remand since May 3.