Prisoner injured in fight with fellow inmate

By Shermain Bique-Charles

An investigation is underway at His Majesty’s Prison (HMP) after an inmate had to be hospitalised following a fight with another prisoner

Prison Boss, Lieutenant Colonel Trevor Pennyfeather told our newsroom yesterday that a fight reportedly broke out between inmates Darren Gittens and Lorenzo Bright at around 7:15am on Tuesday.

During the fracas, Bright was apparently stabbed in his arm and leg by Gittens. He was taken to the Sir Lester Bird Medical Center where he was treated and discharged. The injuries are said to be non-life threatening.

Lt Col Pennyfeather said it is not clear what led to the fight, but an investigation has been launched into it.

“The police who were attached to the prison were on the scene. The EMS came and looked at him and then the ambulance came and transported him to the hospital. He was treated and returned sometime after 1pm. His injuries are not life-threatening and the matter is being investigated,” the prison boss said.

He added that it is hard to deal with conflict resolution at the prison.

“When you have people locked up, they vent their feelings and deal with things that are not in the best manner. Sometimes they only know how to deal with things in one way, and that is to get violent. We try to avoid but at times it does happen. Right now, it’s just trying to get to the bottom of it,” Pennyfeather explained

He said investigating such matters can be very tedious since prisoners are very tight-lipped.

“Not much is said; you can’t learn much from other inmates who may be nearby. The other thing to find out is how the weapon got into the prison, is also an issue. These are some of the things that happen in a prison. We just have to put measures in place to prevent them,” he added.

Lt Col Pennyfeather also pointed out that the real issue is the constant discovery of illegal weapons and other contraband at HMP.

Just two weeks ago, he said that a raid was conducted at the penal institution, which resulted in the discovery of drugs, including marijuana and what appeared to be crack cocaine, along with cellphones and other contraband.