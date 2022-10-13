Prisoner gets eight months for grabbing weed tossed over prison wall

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

A man who is serving a six-month jail sentence for wounding, was given an additional eight months at Her Majesty’s Prison (HMP) for possession of 95 grams of cannabis.

On October 9th, Soni Russell was observed grabbing a bag which someone had thrown over the prison wall.

At around 3:30pm a prison officer in the main yard of HMP observed a green bag falling over the wall on the eastern side of the penal institution.

He also observed an inmate hurrying toward the bag, but as the officer began approaching him, he stopped and turned back.

The defendant was then instructed by another inmate to grab the bag and he quickly snatched it and ran away.

Officers chased him, apprehended him and took him into an office where he was questioned and later charged.

The drugs are said to be worth $950.

Russell admitted to the charge yesterday and was sentenced by Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh.