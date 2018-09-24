Prisoner found hanging

Breaking Story

Cordayro Joseph, 27, was found dead, hanging in his cell at Her Majesty’s Prison this morning.

A senior prison officer told OBSERVER media that the inmate was pronounced dead in the maximum security jail cell which he shared with another inmate.

Suicide is suspected.

According to that officer, another prison officer found Joseph who was serving a 30 year jail sentence for the 2011 murder of Coldrick Lewis.

The prison authorities are awaiting the arrival of the police who will be probing today’s hanging.