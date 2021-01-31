Prison staff allege Covid violations

Spread the love













A group of prison officers, speaking to Observer on condition of anonymity, say they are disgruntled with the apparent violation of Covid-19 protocols at 1735.

Among the issues the officers have is the lack of space, which means new inmates cannot be properly quarantined or practice social distancing. In most cases, they say the new inmates are put into the general population, without being properly quarantined.

Additionally, the officers say neither they nor the inmates are provided with adequate personal protective equipment (PPEs).

The officers insist that they do understand the plight of the government, but maintain that their situation is beyond urgent and requires immediate resolution.