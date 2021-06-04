Prison Officer who allegedly smuggled drugs gets bail

Spread the love













By Latrishka Thomas

The prison officer who allegedly tried to smuggle drugs into Her Majesty’s Prison was smiling from ear to ear yesterday as he exited the compound of the St John’s Magistrates’ Court, having just been granted bail.

Howard Segree of Bolans was charged with conveying articles into the prison, possessing 42.3 grams of cannabis, and possessing the drugs with intent to transfer.

The prison warden of five years was reportedly caught with the drugs, worth $423, tobacco and wrapping paper in a Contigo cup while entering his workplace on June 1.

He appeared before Magistrate Conliffe Clarke yesterday afternoon and was represented by attorney Wendel Robinson.

Robinson asked that the charges not be put to his client since he needed to peruse the file before he could properly advise Segree.

The magistrate granted that request and adjourned the matter until September 9.

But the 40-year-old accused was given bail in the sum of $15,000 with a $1,500 cash component.

Magistrate Clarke, however, imposed several bail requirements on the father of seven.

Segree has to provide two Antiguan sureties, report to the nearest police station four days a week, surrender his travel documents, and remain at his current abode in Bolans or inform the police of any change in address at least three days in advance.

Notice was also given to the Immigration Department that he should not be allowed to travel unless he receives permission from the court.