Prison officer detained on suspicion of smuggling drugs into His Majesty’s Prison

A prison officer has been taken into custody on allegations that he smuggled drugs into His Majesty’s Prison (HMP).

The officer was arrested by military personnel on Friday as he entered the facility to begin his shift and was subsequently handed over to the police for further questioning.

Prison Superintendent Trevor Pennyfeather stated that the incident is currently under investigation, and once the investigation is complete, “relevant and necessary action” will be taken.

Although the police have already interrogated the officer, Pennyfeather indicated that he has not received any formal notification regarding the charges pressed against him.

The prison authorities take this matter very seriously, as the facility has a strict policy against drug smuggling.

Pennyfeather emphasised that if the charges are proven, the officer will face severe consequences.

This incident is not the first time that concerns have been raised about the integrity of prison officers at His Majesty’s Prison.

Over the past few years, there have been suspicions about officers being complicit in the smuggling of contraband into the jail, and in recent times at least one officer had been arrested and charged with this offence.

Also, during a major raid in the past, several illicit items, including cell phones, cannabis, weapons, and smoking paraphernalia were discovered.

While gaps in the prison’s physical security are believed to have allowed for contraband to be thrown over the walls as has been seen in past incidents involving persons throwing food over the walls, suspicions about the involvement of prison officers have persisted.

In an effort to address this issue, senior officers at HMP voluntarily underwent polygraph examinations last year, initiated by Pennyfeather as a necessary measure to assess their integrity.

The polygraph tests, which have an estimated accuracy of around 87 percent, according to the American Polygraph Association, were voluntary for the officers.

The results of these tests will be used to determine the best course of action in dealing with the ongoing problem of contraband smuggling within HMP.

The detention of the prison officer on suspicion of drug smuggling serves as a reminder of the ongoing challenges faced by prison authorities in maintaining the security and integrity of correctional facilities.