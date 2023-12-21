Prison inmates to receive special Christmas Day barbecue

By Shermain Bique-Charles

This holiday season, inmates at His Majesty’s Prison are set to enjoy a delightful Christmas lunch, with a special yard-style barbeque being arranged just for them.

Despite their past misconducts, the authorities have decided to treat prisoners to a delicious feast of burgers and other barbequed goodies, cooked on a grill set up in the prison yard.

Preparations for the event have already begun, with pigs being slaughtered to serve as the feast’s centerpiece.

With this special treat, the inmates can look forward to a memorable holiday season filled with delectable food and good cheer.

“It will be a barbeque setting. We killed the suckling pigs, and there will be that on the grill with burgers and hot dogs. We will also have our ham and turkey as well as some other baked dishes,” Prison Superintendent Colonel Trevor Pennyfeather told Observer.

Pennyfeather made it clear that there won’t be any alcoholic beverages available for the prisoners. However, the inmates can expect to indulge in traditional non-alcoholic drinks like ginger beer and sorrel. The inmates will also be served ice cream for dessert.

On Boxing Day, authorised family and friends of the inmates will be permitted to bring them special meals, including cakes and pastries.

Pennyfeather said this is an excellent opportunity for the prisoners to enjoy a home-cooked meal and celebrate the holiday season with their loved ones.

He also said that inmates deemed a danger to themselves and others will have their meals brought to them to ensure their safety and the safety of others.

Unfortunately, family members are not allowed festive visits to the prison this year, according to Pennyfeather. However, this policy may be revised next year.

Regular scheduled visits are allowed at the institution but group visits such as during holidays are not permitted due to staffing levels and security concerns.