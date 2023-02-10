Prison inmate gets another 18 months for weed stash

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

A prisoner who was already serving several sentences for different crimes now has an additional 18 months to spend in His Majesty’s Prison for drugs.

Romane Thomas was found in possession of 578 grams of cannabis in the Coronation Road facility on Tuesday.

A police officer on duty at the prison was patrolling the institution’s yard on that morning and heard voices coming from a restricted area.

The area is secured by a locked gate and is only accessible to prisoners with special permission.

The officer requested keys to the gate to investigate the noises he heard and, while surveilling the section, he found the defendant on the roof of a container holding two bags.

The cop demanded that he drop the bags and come down, to which he complied.

When asked how he got to the restricted area he said that he crawled through a gutter.

He also admitted that he went there to collect the bags.

A total of seven bags were found containing a green bushy substance later confirmed to be weed worth $5,780.

Thomas told the court yesterday that he committed the offence as he has a “serious problem”.

“I use crack cocaine. I need help,” he pleaded.

Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh told the convict that he will be able to get help after serving his sentences.

She then jailed him for 18 months.