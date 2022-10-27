Prison inmate found with bag of weed in bucket of urine gets reprimand

By Latrishka Thomas

A convict was found with a bag of cannabis hidden in a bucket of urine in his prison cell on Monday.

This landed him in court yesterday on a charge of possession of cannabis.

The defendant is Nekemwa Gordon who is presently serving a 15-year prison sentence.

Officers carried out a search in a maximum security cell where the defendant is housed on October 24, and found a Ziploc bag containing 30 grams of cannabis in a bucket of urine and garbage.

Gordon admitted that the drugs valued at $300 belonged to him.

He told Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh that he was frustrated and needed something to calm him.

The defendant also expressed remorse.

The magistrate was empathetic towards him and decided to reprimand and discharge him.