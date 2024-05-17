Prison boss says warden accused of seriously injuring inmate has not been fired

- Advertisement -

Kenicia Francis

[email protected]

Prison Superintendent Colonel Trevor Pennyfeather has confirmed a guard under investigation for allegedly seriously injuring an inmate who has since died has not been terminated, despite online rumours.

The guard was apparently intervening in an altercation between two inmates earlier this month, resulting in 26-year-old Ricknaldo Isaac being left paralysed from the chest down.

According to his father, Aaron Isaac, Ricknaldo had no conflict with the other inmates, but the prison officer allegedly slammed him to the ground, which caused his spinal cord to be severed.

“He had no problem with the prison officer. He keep on talking to the prison officer and the prisoner will not listen to him until he end up giving him a body slam and break his spinal cord. So, right now he is a dead man,” Aaron said.

Ricknaldo passed away in hospital days after the incident.

Pennyfeather also confirmed there is an ongoing investigation into the guard accused of inflicting the injury.

However he added that the cause of death has not yet been determined.

Officials are unsure if Ricknaldo died as a result of an epileptic seizure or complications caused by the injury.

Last Friday night, he had been treated in the ICU for an epileptic seizure, but was later transferred back to his room where his father described him as doing well.

He told Observer that he visited his son in the ICU hours earlier and was feeding him.

“Around minutes to six, I spoke to Ricknaldo at the hospital; he told me things were getting better. He was laughing, talking, everything. I prayed for him,” he said.

However, around noon on Saturday, Ricknaldo passed away in his room.

“In the morning, while I was at work, I got a phone call at the hospital saying Ricknaldo passed away around 12:20pm,” he continued.

Aaron then rushed to the hospital where he was met by another of his sons.

After they were shown the body, they embraced each other in a moment of grief.

Pennyfeather told Observer that the guard in question has been transferred to another department following a request he placed two years ago.

“He was never fired. The individual had put in for a transfer some two years prior through the government system. It actually came through May 1. So some two days after the incident his transfer went into effect,” he explained.

He did not disclose the name of the guard, or where he was transferred to.

Meanwhile, Aaron Isaac is currently trying to get a formal medical report explaining the injuries his son sustained. However Pennyfeather said he has to get the proper clearance to release the document since Aaron has already sought legal counsel.