Pringle says ‘democracy is alive’ in UPP’s leadership race

Political Leader of the United Progressive Party (UPP) Jamale Pringle says democracy is alive in his party amidst a leadership race now underway.

Pringle spoke to Observer media yesterday following confirmation that St John’s Rural North caretaker, Pearl Quinn-Williams, and St John’s Rural West MP Richard Lewis have both officially filed to run against him as candidates for the Political Leader position.

“It shows that the party has a bright future, because once the party persons are able to challenge, and there are persons who want to lead the organisation, it shows the party will have continuity,” he said.

With the party’s convention expected in late April, delegates will vote to select persons to lead in various executive positions.

Both of the country’s main political parties will be going through a sea of change in their hierarchies this year with the Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party (ABLP) also holding primary elections for various constituencies.

These include St Philip’s North, St Philip’s South, All Saints East and St Luke, All Saints West, St George, and St Mary’s South, with an early March date likely for the All Saints West primary elections.

Lamin Newton, Arry Simon and Regis Burton are vying to be the All Saints West representative on the ABLP ticket.