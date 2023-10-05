Pringle calls for APUA bosses to appear before Parliament

By Robert A. Emmanuel

Leader of the Opposition Jamale Pringle has called for APUA’s General Manager Esworth Martin and Water Business Manager Ian Lewis to be questioned by Parliamentarians over the state of affairs as it relates to water distribution and management.

Pringle was speaking at a UPP press conference on Monday, held after the announcement of the St Mary’s South by-election date.

“We are asking the government if they can make available the [general] manager and the water manager from APUA to come to the House of Representatives to answer some questions so that we can be clear and get a true picture of what the situation is before where we can sit down and bring ideas together to solve this water situation,” he explained.

The issue of water has long been a political battle between the country’s two main parties with much of the campaigning for the January 18 general election being focused on the water woes of residents.

The government has been attempting to improve the supply of water across Antigua through various means, including the installation of the new Fort James reverse osmosis plant in July.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne even suggested that water costs could increase to deal with the “indiscriminate” usage of water by some residents.

Meanwhile, the Leader of the Opposition also said that he has yet to receive an official notice from the Minister of Public Utilities Melford Nicholas, acting on behalf of the Cabinet, over a bipartisan meeting to create solutions to the country’s water woes.

The proposed meeting was suggested by both the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition in last month’s sitting of Parliament.

Both claimed that partisanship should not determine the country’s water distribution issues and called on each other to work together to solve it.