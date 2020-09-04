Pringle backs Harriette over financial claims

Spread the love













Opposition Leader Jamale Pringle has refuted allegations made by St Peter MP Asot Michael regarding Michael’s apparent financial support for newly-installed United Progressive Party (UPP) candidate for the same constituency, Tevaughn “Peter Reds” Harriette.



According to a press statement from Harriette, Michael reportedly claimed he had supported Harriette’s candidacy by paying people to register with the UPP St Peter branch, in order to vote for the national footballer. Voice notes being circulated on social media – which have not been independently verified – also appear to show Michael pledging such.



Harriette – who won a UPP primary last night garnering almost two-thirds of the votes – denied those allegations in his statement. He said he had never requested, nor received, any money from Michael to register any individual with the party.



Speaking on Observer AM earlier today, Pringle supported that denial, citing conversations he personally had with Harriette.



“He said he didn’t receive any money from Mr Michael. He denied it. He said he didn’t receive any money or have any discussion. As a matter of fact, Mr Michael even went to his home with money the other night and they ran Mr Michael out of their home,” Pringle said.



He added that he could not say whether Michael donated funds to Harriette in his capacity as a footballer but asserted that he made it clear to Harriette that the UPP has a standard to maintain.



The Opposition Leader also claimed that Michael had contacted him personally, allegedly pledging support to Pringle’s own candidacy if he were to prevent Harriette participating in the primary.



“The MP even called me promising me he would give me this and he is going to ensure that I win if I get ‘Peter Reds’ not to participate – the same ‘Peter Reds’ he said he paid for. He called me personally Thursday night or so asking me to call ‘Peter Reds’ and tell him not to run and if I get him not to run he would help me so much in my campaign,” he alleged.



Pringle claimed Michael was trying to destabilise the UPP. He suggested Michael was feeling the pressure from Harriette’s popularity among young constituents.



Repeated efforts to reach Michael for comment have so far been unsuccessful.