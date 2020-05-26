Principal and students share concerns about June exams

Principal of the Ottos Comprehensive School, Foster Roberts, stated that if students had not registered for CXC exams already, and monies had not already been paid in, he would give the monies back to the respective parents and advise that they forego the exams.

Meanwhile, student heads from a few secondary schools in Antigua spoke on Sunday on Observer’s Big Issues programme about the changes and also expressed some concern.

The students say that anxiety is looming among their peers about the multiple choice paper since there will not be a second paper for them to redeem themselves if they do not do well.

In March, the examination body announced it would be postponing the May/June exams and will only be grading students based on multiple choice questions and school based assessments (SBAs).