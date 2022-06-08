Prime Minister’s father laid to rest after battle with Covid

- Advertisement -

Harold Browne, the father of Prime Minister Gaston Browne, was laid to rest yesterday.

He died on Saturday after contracting Covid-19. The PM reported earlier that day that his father was in a critical condition.

On Sunday evening, a statement from the PM’s office announced that he had died at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre. He was 76.

Harold Browne, of Villa, was predeceased by his son Glen. He was also the father of Blondelle, Garilyn, Addison, Marsha and Kimberly. He had several siblings in the United States and United Kingdom.

“The Office of the Prime Minister wishes to convey the appreciation of the Honourable Prime Minister Gaston Browne and his family to all those who sent messages of condolence on the passing of his father,” the statement added.