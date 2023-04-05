Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell to Deliver Tribute to Late Grenadian PM Maurice Bishop

- Advertisement -

The Prime Minister of Grenada and the Grenadines, Hon. Dickon Mitchell, will address the State of the Black World Conference slated for Baltimore, MD from April 19-23. PM Mitchell will make a Statement in the Opening Session of the Pan African Institute and will deliver a Tribute to Maurice Bishop at the National/International Town Hall Meeting on Building the Global Reparations Movement. He will also participate in the Global Black Leaders Summit Breakfast.

“Under the leadership of Maurice Bishop, the Grenada Revolution was an inspiration to progressive Pan-Africanists around the world. It is inspiring to know that Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell has called for a National Commemoration honouring the life and Legacy of Maurice Bishop this fall. God willing, as President of IBW, I plan to organize a delegation of African American leaders to attend this historic commemoration”, said Dr Ron Daniels, President of the Institute of the Black World 21st Century and Convenor of the State of the Black World Conference”.

“We are delighted and honoured to have PM Mitchell, speak at the SOBWCV, especially to pay tribute to one of his predecessors, PM Maurice Bishop, a Pan-African icon and revolutionary who gave his life for the advancement of the Grenadian people in October 1983,” said Don Rojas, director of communications and international relations at the Institute of the Black World 21st Century and former press secretary to Maurice Bishop.”