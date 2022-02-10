Primary school gets new classroom

By Makeida Antonio

Grade six students at one primary school have become the beneficiaries of a brand-new classroom following a handing over ceremony yesterday.

The keys to a recently built classroom providing much needed additional space were handed over to the Pigotts Primary School by the Ministry of Works.

The request for the facility was made by the principal over two years ago, however, Covid presented financial challenges which caused some delay.

School Principal Shara Quinn expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Works for their commitment in ensuring that the new classroom was completed.

“I am very pleased with what happened here today; we have waited quite a long time for this classroom, and I am glad that it was done so professionally,” she said.

“It was a beautiful opening ceremony. Our grade six students will be the ones in this room. There are 20 of them, and their teacher has been waiting a long time.

“I love the room quite a lot. It is aesthetically pleasing to the eye, it is roomy, it’s breezy and I’m just very thankful for it,” Quinn told Observer yesterday following the ceremony.

Director of Education, Clare Browne, who was also present at the ceremony, indicated that the additional space was critical to the school’s expansion since the student population continues to grow.

“The idea of this project began when the principal would have indicated to me, even prior to two years ago, that there was great need for additional space here.

“The school continues to grow, and we promised that we would have been seeking to get an additional classroom,” Browne said to Observer in an interview.

Other Ministry of Works officials also attended the ceremony, including Permanent Secretary Clarence Pilgrim and Principal Assistant Secretary Joycelyn Richards.