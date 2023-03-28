Priest Isaac’s Institute awards African History Month Essay winners

- Advertisement -

Every year, the Priest Isaac’s Institute of Holistic Knowledge offers laptops and tablets to school-aged children of Antigua and Barbuda who enter his essay competition to highlight African Heritage, during African History Month.

This year, the 10th anniversary of the competition, the youths were encouraged to research what African heritage means to them, by researching and writing on the topic: “What African Heritage Means to INI (Me)”. Because the focus is on the celebration of African History, at least 80 percent of the essay must be about Africa.

The annual prize-giving ceremony was held on Saturday, March 25 at the Cortsland Hotel and Conference Centre, where the winners of the Priest Isaac’s African Heritage/History Month Essay Competition were awarded as follows: Intermediate level winner — Gioia Sampson, 12 years old; and the Senior level winners were 14-year-old Raffael Davis who ranked first, while Tezjah Smith, also 14, was second.

Congratulations to all the winners, the Priest Isaac’s Institute of Holistic Knowledge salutes you!