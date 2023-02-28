Prices & Consumer Affairs hosts World Consumer Rights Day panel discussion

- Advertisement -

March 15 is World Consumer Rights Day (WCRD), an annual occasion for celebration, impact and global solidarity within the international consumer movement. Each year, consumer organizations mark WCRD by joining together to highlight and raise awareness of an issue that is important to consumers around the world.

The theme this year is “Empowering Consumers Through Clean Energy Transitions”. Energy is needed to aid everyday life and drive human and economic development. Energy production and use are the largest sources of greenhouse gas emissions around the world and these emissions are a driving force behind climate change.

To mark this event, the Division will be hosting a Panel Discussion on Tuesday 14th March, 2023 from 9:30 am – 12 noon at the Villa Polyclinic. The panel discussion will highlight energy efficiency and conservation and presents a window of opportunity for us to hear from the experts and ensure the consumer’s voice does not get lost in them.

To this end, we extend an invitation for the public to attend the panel discussion which would be a great learning opportunity.

We anticipate your support as the Division looks forward to staging a successful World

Consumer Rights Day 2023.