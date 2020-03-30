Pretty boy: Destiny is in our hands

By Carlena Knight

“Destiny is in our hands” were the words used by Head Coach of Sandals INET Grenades FC Derrick “Pretty boy” Edwards when asked if he believes the round south club could secure their first Antigua Premier League (APL) title.

He says his guys are ready for the task at hand.

“Well definitely everybody has their destiny in their hands and we have our destiny in our hands. It’s up to us if we really want it or we just going to go and give it away so I think that with my team the guys really want to play but at the end of the day they don’t have any control over it.”

Grenades, which hail from Jennings, sit at the top of the 10-team standings with 31 points, two points clear of former champions Greenbay Hoppers and with two matches many argued that it was their title to lose.

The question on whether Grenades will have a chance to secure that title is up in the air as the top flight league for the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) had to be postponed due to a 30-day ban implemented by the Ministry of Sports earlier this month. To date, the Antigua and Barbuda Basketball Association (ABBA) is the only sporting body thus far which has decided to cancel its season and there has been no official word from the ABFA Executive.

The ban was put in place to aid in the fight against the coronavirus which has already impacted a number of countries worldwide.

Edwards, in an earlier interview, says his guys are remaining optimistic for the continuation of the league.

He further encouraged the public to wash their hands, sanitise and trust in God during this time.