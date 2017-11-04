Press Release: Three in Custody on Suspicion of Money Laundering

New Story

Three people, in two separate incidents were arrested on suspicion of Money Laundering by the police, and are in custody assisting the police with their investigations.

Police Officers attached to the Criminal Investigations Department, Narcotics and K-9 Unit carried out an intelligence led operation in the Cashew Hill Area on Friday and seized EC$13,211.85 and US$18.25, along with 79 grams of Cannabis from a Cashew Hill home. A 62yr-old mother and her 42yr-old son were taken into custody.

In a related incident, a 25yr-old woman of Green Hill, Liberta was taken into custody following the seizure of EC$9, 770. The Police believe that both incidents are directly linked to each other, and that the monies were illegally obtained through the sale of illegal drugs and other criminal means. The Police Proceeds of Crime Unit is continuing further investigations into the matter.