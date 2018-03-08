Press Release: Police Appeal for Information into the Latest Homicide

The Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of 62 year old Maurison Thomas aka Chung of Mathews All Saints Village, the country’s latest Homicide, and is asking the public not to speculate, but to render to the investigators whatever assistance necessary to help in solving this matter.

All possible leads and options are considered, but cannot rush to conclusion. Although the Police appreciate the anxiety of the public, be assured that the matter is being investigated with an open minded approach, taking all circumstances into consideration. The body of Thomas was discovered by his daughter around 6:45 pm on Wednesday 7th March, 2018 at his home.

The Police are re-echoing an appeal for assistance from the general public in the recapturing of accused Delano Forbes who is charged with three (3) counts of Murder. The Police Administration has increased the reward for credible information leading to his recapture from $10,000 to $ 50,000 ECD.

Furthermore, a joint strategic meeting is presently being convened with the Antigua and Barbuda Defence Force in forging the best way forward in relation to the recapture of the escapee.

The Police are appealing to anyone with information to contact the Rapid Response unit at telephone number 4645593 or, 4643942/3, or 4646058/ 7209162 or the Criminal Investigations Department.