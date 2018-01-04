PRESS RELEASE: ONDCP Lays Charges in $11 million Cocaine Bust

Deon PERKINS, a 41 year old resident from Union Road, Hatton was arrested by Officers of the Office of National Drug and Money Laundering Control Policy (ONDCP), on Wednesday 3 January, 2018 after a successful drug interdiction on Sir George Walter Highway.

As previously indicated, Two hundred and eighty- six (286) bricks of Cocaine with a combined weight of 336.40 kilograms or (740.8lbs) were seized with a total estimated wholesale value of Eleven Million Eight Hundred and Seven Thousand, Six Hundred and Forty EC Dollars ($11,807,640.00 ECD)

PERKINS was charged with Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Transfer, Being Concern with the Supply of Cocaine and Drug Trafficking.

PERKINS is also known to both the Police and the ONDCP for his involvement in drug related offences. In June 2014, he was previously arrested and charged by the ONDCP in connection with another cocaine seizure.

PERKINS will be appearing in court on Friday 5th January, 2018.