Press Release: ONDCP Intercepts Over $11 million worth of Cocaine

On Wednesday January 3, 2018, ONDCP officers conducted a successful drug interdiction on the Sir George Walter Highway during which, a large quantity of cocaine was seized.
A total of 286 bricks of Cocaine with a combined weight of 336.40 kilograms or (740.8lbs) was found. The drug carries an estimated wholesale value of Eleven Million Eight Hundred and Seven Thousand, Six Hundred and Forty ($11,807,640.00 ECD).
One Antiguan resident has been arrested in connection with this operation. Investigations are ongoing.
Community Rules
antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing
anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any
comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.
While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to
improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through
our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.