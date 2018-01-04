Press Release: ONDCP Intercepts Over $11 million worth of Cocaine

On Wednesday January 3, 2018, ONDCP officers conducted a successful drug interdiction on the Sir George Walter Highway during which, a large quantity of cocaine was seized.

A total of 286 bricks of Cocaine with a combined weight of 336.40 kilograms or (740.8lbs) was found. The drug carries an estimated wholesale value of Eleven Million Eight Hundred and Seven Thousand, Six Hundred and Forty ($11,807,640.00 ECD).

One Antiguan resident has been arrested in connection with this operation. Investigations are ongoing.