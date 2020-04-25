Press Release: No Additional Confirmed Cases of COVID-19

The following is a press release issued by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment on 25th April 2020:

The most recent results received by the Ministry

of Health Wellness and the Environment from the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA)

revealed no new laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19. The total number of persons with

laboratory confirmation of the disease in Antigua and Barbuda, therefore, remains at twenty-

four (24).

Of the five samples last sent to CARPHA, three were repeat tests for persons who previously

tested positive for COVID-19. One of the three repeat tests was reported as negative. This

brings the total number of persons with no symptoms and negative results to eleven (11). The

other two repeat tests were positive and these patients remain hospitalized.

The Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment thanks the public for cooperating with the measures associated with the State of Emergency. While there has been no increase in the number of new cases, Antigua and Barbuda must not become complacent. The Ministry urges

the nation to maintain its defense to prevent a resurgence or increase in the number of new

COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda.

The Ministry, therefore, urges the public to remain vigilant in practicing social distancing,

proper cough and sneeze etiquette, hand washing, and sanitizing which are critical in the

nation’s fight against COVID-19.