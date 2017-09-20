Press release: National Office of Disaster Services reports on hurricane Maria in Antigua & Barbuda

Antigua and Barbuda was spared any major damage from Hurricane Maria Monday night into Tuesday morning however, about two families in the Grays Green area and an individual in Ottos had to be rescued from their homes and taken to shelter.

There were a number of fallen trees and utility poles, flooded buildings and it was reported that two APUA transformers blew out.

Barbuda did not report any damage. Mostly heavy rains and strong winds affected the island.

Due to the rain bands associated with Maria, flash flooding may still be possible.

Meanwhile, Antigua and Barbuda, through the National Office of Disaster Services (NODS), has made preparations to offer support to Dominica which has been devastated by Hurricane Maria.

A medical team, security personnel and search and rescue teams are on standby for deployment.

Along with the teams, a number of supplies to include blankets, water and hygiene kits will be delivered to the nature-isle.

Dominica felt the full force of Hurricane Maria Monday, causing widespread destruction on the island. Prime Minister of Dominica Roosevelt Skerrit, who lost his house roof in the hurricane, reported that the island was brutalized.

Meanwhile, the British Virgin Islands has requested the assistance of Antigua and Barbuda’s fire personnel following the passage of Hurricane Irma which caused serious destruction there.