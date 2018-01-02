Press Release: More Charges for “Jun Jun”

The man accused of robbing the owners of Windows and Doors on Christmas Eve Day was by police over the weekend for allegedly committing another robbery on the same day.

Cadaphy Evanson, aka “Jun Jun” of Briggins is accused of robbery two people in Grays Farm of their Honda Stream Motor Car, A50132, one gold wrist watch, a Knapsack, a pair of Jeans Pants, a pair of Converse Sneakers, a gold ID Bracelet, one Gold Chain, two pairs of Sandals and a Samsung mobile Phone, among other valuable items.

The occupants of the vehicle were at the time seated inside the vehicle on Federation Road, when the accused approached them and robbed them at gunpoint of the aforementioned items. This incident occurred around 2 am on Christmas Eve morning. He is expected before the Court (Today) Tuesday.