Press Release: Missing Person

The Police and family members of 20yr-old Shaquan Fenton King of Bathlodge, are seeking the help of the general public in knowing his whereabouts.
Shaquan was last seen on Monday around 9:30 am at Bathlodge, wearing a green T-shirt with a maroon short pants and a pair of black shoes. He is fair in complexion, about 5ft-8ins in height, slimly built and weighed approximately 130 pounds. According to family members, Shaquan appeared to be suffering from temporary memory loss.
Anyone with information is asked to get in touch with the Criminal Investigations Department Hotline at 462-3913 or 462-3914, or family members at 728-5492 or 771-6605 without delay.
