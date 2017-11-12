Press Release: Interception of Drugs in Parham

On Friday 10th November, 2017, the ONDCP conducted a successful drug interdiction operation in the Parham area during which a quantity of Cannabis and Cash, (US and Eastern Caribbean currency) were retrieved.
The Cannabis weighs a total of 229lbs 1oz and carries an estimated wholesale value of Nine Hundred and Sixteen Thousand, Two Hundred and Fifty Dollars ($916,250.00 ECD) and cash which amounted to One Thousand, One hundred and Seven US Dollars ($1,107.00) and Thirty – Seven Thousand, Seven Hundred and Thirty-Six Dollars and Seven cents EC ($37,736.07 ECD).
Three males and one female were detained in this matter and investigations are ongoing.
