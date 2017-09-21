Press Release: Clean up in Barbuda

A number of persons representing key agencies travelled to Barbuda this morning to aid in the clean-up and restoration of the island.

According to Director of the National Office of Disaster Services (NODS), Philmore Mullin, among the delegation are personnel from the Antigua Public Utilities Authority (APUA), the Central Board of Health (CBH), Defense Force, National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) and a number of Barbudan residents, Survey Department and the Emergency Medical Services (EMS).

Mullin says the APUA workers are expected to begin working on their system to see how soon electricity and water can be restored to the island, while the other groups will be responsible for the cleaning of the island, paving way for the rebuilding process.

CBH personnel will be specifically tasked with the fogging, disposal of dead animals and the pumping of stagnant water from the area.

As it stands, Mullin says the team will travel over to the island every day until suitable arrangements can be made for their accommodations in the form of pre fab houses and tents.

This work is estimated to take approximately 2 to 3 weeks. – the end –