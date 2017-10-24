President’s Cup semi-finals billed for this week

New Story

Four teams will clash in the semifinal round of the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) President’s Cup slated for Thursday and Friday, this week.

Defending Premier Division champions, Asot’s Arcade Parham will play neighbours Fitzroy Rewinding Pigotts Bullets on Thursday while Grenades FC face Harney Motors Tryum on Friday.

Parham reached the penultimate round of the competition via a hard fought 2-1 victory over Swetes FC on Sunday when national striker Tevaughn “Peter Redz” Harriette scored twice for the victors.

Out of favour national striker Kimoi Alexander scored the lone goal for Swetes.

Bullets reached the semifinals via a one-nil victory over Willikies with the lone strike of the contest coming from Troy Reid.

Meanwhile, Grenades continued their fine form with 2-0 triumph over Cool and Smooth Greenbay Hoppers. Kieron Richards and Vashami Allen

each netted once in the

one-sided affair, launching

their team into the

semis. Tryum defeated Fort Road in their quarterfinal showdown.