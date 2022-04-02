President’s Cup basketball tournament organised to aid national player Kenya Achom

The newly elected executive of the Antigua and Barbuda Basketball Association (ABBA) has announced the hosting of a fundraiser event dubbed the ‘President’s Cup’, the proceeds of which will go to national player, Kenya Achom.

The event will take place on April 23rd at the JSC Sports Complex with all proceeds going to Achom who was one of several victims to lost their homes to a fire on March 10th in Point.

“We just want him to know that the basketball fraternity is behind of him and we stand ready to support him and so we are going to put on a tournament in that regard so we could show the love,” ABBA President Michael Freeland explained.

This competition will be a five-a-side event and is open to the public.

Interested persons are advised to register promptly as the deadline is April 14th.

Registration forms can be collected from the Public Relations Officer Carlena Knight by contacting her at 770-2928.

Registration is $200 per team and each team is allowed to register up to eight (8) players.

These fees must be paid by Monday 18th April 2022.

A $250 late registration fee will be imposed if a team fails to submit their registration form on or before the stipulated deadline. Registration forms can however be updated with additional player information after the deadline.

Payment can be made by Club/Organisation cheque, a certified cheque or cash. All cheques are to be made payable to Antigua and Barbuda Basketball Association.

All proceeds from the 2022 Presidents Cup will be donated. There will be no cash prizes, but the 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners may be subject to receiving in-kind prizes.