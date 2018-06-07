President stands by recommendation for Chancellor

President David Granger Wednesday stood by his decision to appoint Justice Kenneth Benjamin as Chancellor of the Judiciary amid calls for those now acting in the positions to be appointed.

Granger told reporters he intends to meet with Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo, who has already rejected the nomination.

Jagdeo has given no official reason for vetoing the appointment of Justice Benjamin, who is Belize’s Chief Justice.

“I have other business to discuss with Mr. Jagdeo in relation to the appointment of Commissions and when I get the names from Parliament I will put all that on the agenda.”

The Guyana Bar Association and the Women Lawyers Association have called for acting Chancellor, Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards and acting Chief Justice Roxanne George to be appointed to the posts.

But President Granger told reporters that he had taken a significant amount of time in reaching his decision to recommend Justice Benjamin as Chancellor and Justice Cummings-Edwards as Chief Justice.

“That is well-known, that is well-known. I took my time in making that decision and I am not prepared to throw it out of the window,” he said, adding “I don’t have the authority to go outside constitution and everything (is) done in keeping with that,” he said.