Preschools and daycare centres to reopen shortly

Owners of pre-schools, daycare and other childcare facilities will be next in line to operate once they are able to meet the requirements being developed by the Central Board of Health (CBH) and other agencies.

Authorities at CBH, in collaboration with the Early Childhood Development Unit, have already issued an invitation to business owners in this category to register for an inspection of their respective properties.

Chief Health Inspector Sharon Martin said a number of centres have already completed the registration process.

Childcare facilities have remained closed since the country was placed under lockdown three months ago due to the coronavirus pandemic.