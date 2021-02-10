Preschools and day care facilities closed until further notice

Spread the love













By Theresa Goodwin

The increase in coronavirus cases over the past few days has forced education officials to revisit a decision to close all preschools and day care centers on the island until further notice.

These educational institutions were allowed to continue operating despite a directive from the ministry last week for all schools to immediately transition from face-to-face interaction to remote learning.

The Education Officer in charge of Early Childhood Education, Embler Spencer, told our newsroom yesterday that preschools and day care centres remained open due to the small number of students and toddlers they were catering for.

She said when schools are closed and parents or guardians are at home the numbers in the respective centres dwindle.

“Because of the current state of affairs and the increase in numbers, we have been asked to close all daycare centres. If the coronavirus cases decrease and health feels a little bit more comfortable, we will be allowed again to reopen,” Spencer said.

Director of Education Clare Browne told the media last week that schools could possibly reopen on February 22nd.

Antigua and Barbuda currently has 189 active cases of the virus from a total of 316 confirmed since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.