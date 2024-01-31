Premier League: SAP shell-shocked by 5-nil bombing from neighbours Jennings Grenades

- Advertisement -

After being in a deadlock for eight rounds with Old Road, Jennings took the freedom to launch grenades into the SAP territory in a one-sided St Mary’s South derby match at the ABFA technical centre on Monday.

Barrington Blake was the first to take aim at SAP in the 13th minute and was successful in doing so, as his team went up one nil.

It was the only goal scored in the first half, as SAP reassembled and strengthened their defence.

However, eight minutes into the second half, Commando Blake returned to cause more damage to score his second goal of the match in the 53rd minute and then completed his hat-trick in the 60th minute to help Grenades take a three-nil advantage.

But the assault was not over for the shell-shocked men of SAP; they were able to keep Blake subdued for the rest of the match, but four minutes later a weakness in their defence was spotted and Sherman Augustin was able to sneak in and net the fourth goal of the match.

With the game at four-nil in the closing minutes of the battle, SAP tried their best to keep things at a lull but unfortunately conceded a goal in the first minute of extra time, as Kieron Richards registered his first goal and the last of the match to help Grenades win their five-nil.

The win puts Grenades three points clear of second place Old Road and five points clear of All Saints United who are in third.

Raheem Deterville of Old Road FC is the leading goal scorer with 14 goals, Nazir McBurnette of All Saints has 11 goals, while Deno Bryan of John Hughes has scored nine so far.

Malcolm Stewart of All Saints United and Blake are tied on eight goals each in fourth place.

On Saturday, local football fans and supporters will see arguably the top featured match of the 2024 ABFA season when second place Old Road and Grenades clash in the final.