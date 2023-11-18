Prematurity survivors showcase fashion sense in Prem Week event

- Advertisement -

By Charminae George

In a display of pastel colours and tulle, seven survivors of prematurity showcased their sense of fashion and creativity in a Prem Week fashion show held yesterday.

The event at the Antigua and Barbuda Nurses Association headquarters on Queen Elizabeth Highway was the first for the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre.

The fashion show consisted of casual wear, career wear, formal wear and Independence attire, and was done under the theme ‘Celebrating Tiny Miracles’.

One-year-old twins Emma and Emily Perry, who were born at 30 weeks and 6 days, took the top spot as the winners of the fashion show. The iconic looks of the two were matching sunglasses with denim outfits in the casual wear segment, and purple tulle dresses with gold sequins in the formal wear segment.

First runner-up was nine-year-old Mariah Jarvis who brought her long socks and football cleats to the stage in the career wear segment. With two thumbs up, she turned to reveal a number 34 on her shirt, representing the number of weeks in she was born.

Survivors of prematurity displayed their creativity in a fashion show yesterday (Photos courtesy Charminae George)

Similarly, in the Independence wear segment, she proudly carried the number ‘1.86’ with her Independence attire, referencing her weight at birth in kilograms (4 pounds).

Third runner-up was DaVine Patrick who was born at 26 weeks and 4 days, and who showcased her future career of choice in a black and white doctor’s outfit and a toy stethoscope. Accompanying her was her aunt dressed as a nurse.

Then after the last segment, she surprised the audience with a bonus outfit showing that a colourful life full of joy is possible for an infant born prematurely.

Another prominent look was the winter boots and toy dog displayed by nine-month old Skylar Connor who was born at 32 weeks, in the casual wear segment.

The lightest weight of a prematurity survivor from the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre is 1.5 pounds, while the gestational age of the youngest survivor is 25 weeks.

Prematurity Awareness Week or Prem Week has been celebrated locally for the last six years from November 12-19, with Prematurity Awareness Day being celebrated on November 17. It aims to raise awareness of the challenges faced by infants born prematurely.

Approximately eight to twelve percent of the roughly 1,000 babies born in Antigua and Barbuda are born prematurely and around 15 babies die every year because of complications.