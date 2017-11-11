Power disruptions ‘not always’ APUA’s fault

By Claneisha Gomes

claneisha.gomes@antiguaobserver.com

Kenneth Christian, substation supervisor at the Antigua Public Utility Authority (APUA) said random and frequent disruptions in All Saints were not related to the maintenance work carried out at the Swetes substation.

OBSERVER media received reports that power was switched off five times in a 12-hour period in that community on Sunday and later on in the week power surges were noticed in abundance.

Christian explained that these abnormalities are “not always APUA” but there is a strong “possibility that it could be your own home”.

He advised that residents should switch off the main in the building “to ensure the electric flow is stable” then wait an additional five or ten minutes before reconnecting the main.

Christian said practicing this would protect appliances, which residents complained are at risk of damage because of these fluctuations.

Another point Christian raised was the faulty lines to which some appliances are connected. He added, that he has experienced this in his home. “I’m a consumer too; your pump would turn on and if you don’t have a proper line running the pump it will pull the voltage down in your entire house.”

He emphasised that if safety guidelines are followed, these occurrences will have limited effects on the household.

A collaboration between APUA engineers and Colombian Engineers to refurbish the transformer which services All Saints, Johnson’s Point, Urlings, Old Road and John Hughes was completed yesterday.

APUA proposed that these renovations would result in improved voltage quality immediately in the areas serviced by the three substations – Swetes, Lavington and Belmont.