Powell leads Windies reply after Zimbabwe rally

BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe (CMC) – Kieran Powell was closing in on his second half-century of the series but opening partner Kraigg Brathwaite fell just before the close, to spoil an otherwise flawless West Indies reply on the second day of the second Test against Zimbabwe here Monday.

The left-handed Powell was unbeaten on 43 as the Windies reached 78 for one in their first innings at stumps, in response to the hosts’ decent 326 all out at Queens Sports Club.

West Indies appeared set to complete the day without losing a wicket when Brathwaite perished three overs before the close for 32, edging a flat leg-break from Graeme Cremer to Hamilton Masakadza at slip.

Brathwaite faced 160 deliveries and counted two fours, adding 76 for the first wicket with Powell who has so far struck four fours in a 123-ball knock.

West Indies trail by 248 runs heading into Tuesday’s day three.

Zimbabwe had earlier rallied to their eventual total after beginning the day on 169 for four, with opener Hamilton Masakadza extending his fifth Test hundred to 147 and Sikandar Raza gathering an invaluable 80.

The pair put on 90 for the fifth wicket which pushed the Zimbabwe total past the 200-run mark and kept West Indies without success in the first hour.