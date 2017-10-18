Poultry farmers meet with health ministry to discuss inpact of Styrofoam ban

New Story

Representatives from the Ministry of Health will be meeting today with executive of the Antigua and Barbuda Poultry Farmers Association to discuss the impact the ban on Styrofoam egg boxes will have on the industry.

A commitment from Indira James, the lead focal point on the move to ban the importation of polystyrene products, came after the Association issued a media release advising members of the public that the body is currently undergoing a review of the cost production in relation to the price of eggs.

The Association said in a statement yesterday that the cost of the alternative material is more that twice the amount they usually pay for the Styrofoam egg boxes which is no longer available from the main supplier.

A bale of Styrofoam costs $55 while the replacement boxes will cost $125.

The Ministry of Health official said her department is committed to working with the farmers to find the best alternative.

“I am sure we will find a solution after the consultation with the association because there is a replacement, whether it means that I can help to source the materials at a more reasonable cost or finding the best manufactures for them so that it does not affect cost,” James said.

James said it is customary for the poultry farmers to source the egg boxes from a company based in Trinidad. The ministry is willing to assist the farmers in finding another source.

Marvin Joseph, public relations officer for the poultry association, told OBSERVER media on Tuesday, his association is happy that the ministry accepted the invitation to sit at the table to discuss the immediate affects of changing the egg boxes.