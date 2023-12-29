Potters Village man is the country’s latest road fatalityvictim.

- Advertisement -

Eldin Patrick, known as “Respect” or “First,” was knocked down near the Transport Board and the Charlies Gas Station on Christmas night.

The incident occurred at 10:30 pm. Patrick died at around 4 a.m. the following day.

His sister-in-law, Denise Basaam, tells the Observer that her family has never been called in to identify the body.

She said the authorities have not been forthcoming with information either.

His family is also concerned that such a serious matter was never reported to the media.

“They treated him like a dog.

They only called us to tell us he died.

We saw and heard all kinds of stories come out on the news, and nobody reported about his death, especially since it is a road fatality.

The norm is that these matters are reported to the media.

The police still cannot tell us much about what happened.

We have not even been able to identify his body properly,” she said The family is seeking legal advice on the matter.

Eldin was employed at the Central Board of Health.

The driver of the vehicle, a 77-year-old, has been held for questioning.

Denise says her brother will be remembered as a jovial man who loved his family.

Police spokesman Inspector Frankie Thomas told Observer, “Investigations follow various processes and the police are investigating and treating this with the same level of professionalism as any other matter of this kind.”