Potters Tigers remain perfect while Lion Hill roar in FA’s First Division

By Neto Baptiste

Potters Tigers maintained their unbeaten run at the top of the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) First Division competition on Tuesday, beating former Premier Division champions Liberta Blackhawks 3-2 when they met at the FA’s technical center.

The win was Potters’ third in as many matches as they move to nine points at the top of the standings.

Brian Davis put Potters ahead in the 12th minute before Tijahni Isaac drew Blackhawks level in the 28th minute. The Liberta men jumped ahead in the early stages of the second half when Tigers’ Dekembe Williams inadvertently put the ball into the back of his own net.

The Potters men were however back on level terms with their opponents just 10 minutes later via a close range effort from Ordel Samuel in the 64th minute. Jay-zeba Foster James found the winner for Potters in the 82nd minute.

The loss is Liberta’s first in two showings as they remain on three points.

Meanwhile, there was a massive win for former Premier Division champions, Lion Hill, as they thrashed Young Lions 8-0 when they met at Golden Grove.

Juan Melenciano Jr led the way for the victors with a hattrick, netting in minutes 8, 59 and 76. There were double strikes from Gerome Geller in minutes 22 and 47 and Renford Harris in minutes 68 and 81 while Tequaine Teague scored the other goal in minute 32.

The win was Lion Hill’s first in three outings as they move to four points while Young Lions are yet to get off the mark after two showings.

There was victory as well for Police as they beat Fort Road 3-1. Jahquan Davis led the way with a double, striking in minutes 11 and 37 while Stephen Hughes scored in minute 18 all for the lawmen. Ezekiel Thomas scored from the penalty spot in minute 47 for Fort Road. Nijah Hope of the Police team was red carded in minute 42 for serious foul play.

The lawmen move to four points after three showings while Fort Road remains on three points after three outings.

In the other match contested, Bendals FC had the better of Bolans FC by a 3-1 margin. Alva Guishard Jr. scored a brace for the victors, netting in minutes 61 and 79. Taiem Tonge scored the lone goal for Bolans in minute 78.

It was the first win for Bendals in two matches while Bolans are yet to get off the mark after the same number of showings.