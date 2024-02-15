Potters Tigers jump atop First Division standings with win over Young Lions

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Potters Tigers moved to the top of the standings in the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) First Division following a comfortable 5-2 victory over Young Lions when they met at the FA’s Technical Centre on Tuesday.

With the win, Tigers move to 24 points from 10 showings, two points ahead of Five Islands who have 22 but have played nine times.

Keon Greene and Xavon Browne both scored twice for Potters with Greene, a senior national player, striking in minutes 19 and 78, while Browne netted in minutes 47 and 67. Kelvin Carr scored the other goal for Potters when he struck in minute 32.

Zavier Joseph scored both goals for Young Lions, netting in minutes 48 and 79 as they remain bottom of the standings with just three points after 10 outings.

Meanwhile, Joshua Samuel scored twice as Attacking Saints beat Bendals FC 4-2 to rack up their six win in 10 matches and move to 20 points and into the number three slot on the 11-team standings.

Samuel scored his first from the penalty spot in minute 69 while picking up his second in the 84th minute. There were single conversions from Jahmeil Richmond in minute 64 and Tarique Whyte in the 89th minute.

Alva Guishard (11) and Darren Stevens (55) were both on target for Bendals as they remain on nine points from 11 showings.