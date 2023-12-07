Potters Tigers get dominant win in First Division

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Potters Tigers were in a rampant mood in the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) First Division on Tuesday, crushing Young Lions 7-0 when they met at the FA’s Technical Center on the Sir Sydney Walling Highway.

Ordel Samuel led the charge with a hattrick, scoring in the third, 24th and 39th minutes in the one-sided affair. Kelvin Carr open the scoring after just two minutes while Shava McDougal (67), Watende Grayman (71) and Juwan Esdaile (85) all got in on the action.

Potters moves to six points after two showings while the Lions are off to a losing start.

Meanwhile, former Premier Division champions Liberta Blackhawks got off to a winning start with a one-nil triumph over Bendals FC. Shamoy Rhodes scored the lone goal of the match, hitting the back of the net in minute 85.

At Jennings, First Division newcomers Jennings United blanked Lion Hill 3-0 for their second victory in as many matches. Rhezal Gomes (60), J’Vontea Benjamin (76) and Mervin Etienne (78), each scored once in the one-sided affair.

In the other match contested, Attacking Saints defeated Fort Road FC 4-2 at Fort Road to rack up their second straight win.

Joshua Samuel score a double for the victors with goals in minutes three and 82 while there were single conversions from Kenijah Challenger in minute 15 and Carlos Tittle in minute 48. For Fort Road, Ezekiel Thomas scored in minute 33 and Deon Lavonn struck in minute 74.