Potters Stun Ovals To Force Game 3

Potters Steelers rose against all odds-on Wednesday night at the JSC Sports Complex as they handed 2018 Antigua and Barbuda Basketball Association (ABBA) Division one League champions, F and G Trading Cuties Ovals Ojays a 90-71 trouncing, tying the best of three semi-finals at 1-1.

After the controversial end to Game one, Steelers came into the Game 2, 1-0 down in the series, facing elimination but with their backs against the wall, the new kids on the block silenced the critics, proving once again that they are not be taken for granted

with their dominant performance.

CBA player, Joshua Minner was an unstoppable force for Steelers netting a game high 34 points, four assists and six steals.

He was assisted by Felix Hamilton who had 23 points and seven rebounds and Adissa “Rass-I” Harris who sank 20 points, seven rebounds and six steals.

Former national player, Mario “Axel” Davis was the leading scorer for the struggling Ovals team with 22 points, nine rebounds and four steals.

Captain Bryan “Hollywood” Matthew had a disappointing 11 points and 12 rebounds.

The battle will continue as Game 3 will shoot off on Saturday night at 7 p.m. at the JSC Sports Complex with the winner advancing to the finals to face Flyers Basketball.

The finals shoot off is on Monday June 4 at 7 p.m. at JSC.